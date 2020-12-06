Morgan Stanley Acquires 172,869 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $191,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

TROW stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

