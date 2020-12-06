Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 329.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pinduoduo worth $180,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

