Morgan Stanley Buys 1,147,077 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.98% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $189,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,523 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,617,000 after purchasing an additional 879,555 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

