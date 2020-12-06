Morgan Stanley Buys 148,470 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of The Southern worth $182,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The Southern by 29.3% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Southern by 68.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Southern by 79.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,840 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

