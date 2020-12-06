Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $167,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 85,207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 436,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 166,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 305,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 175,199 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

