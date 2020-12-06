Morgan Stanley Has $169.77 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of The Travelers Companies worth $169,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,918,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,859,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of TRV opened at $136.16 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

