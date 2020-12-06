Morgan Stanley Has $170.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $170,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

