Morgan Stanley Has $176.55 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of PPG Industries worth $176,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

