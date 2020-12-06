Morgan Stanley Has $184.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $184,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

BATS EFG opened at $98.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

