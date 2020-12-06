Morgan Stanley Has $221.16 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $221,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $127,287,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,953.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SIVB opened at $358.32 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $363.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.