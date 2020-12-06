Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of FOX worth $203,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

