Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of L3Harris Technologies worth $173,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 770,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,875,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.