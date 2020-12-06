Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $179,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 80.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 255.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

