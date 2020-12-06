Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,160,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,024,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in General Electric were worth $206,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.