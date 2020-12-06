Morgan Stanley Purchases 399,314 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sony worth $215,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNE opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

