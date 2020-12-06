Morgan Stanley Purchases 79,604 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $178,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

