Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Cerner worth $211,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Cerner by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

