Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Cigna worth $202,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 238.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $3,855,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $217.65 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

