Morgan Stanley Sells 318,531 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of The Unilever Group worth $171,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 85.7% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

