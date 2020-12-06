Morgan Stanley Sells 65,025 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $178,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,620,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

