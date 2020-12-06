Morgan Stanley Sells 73,650 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Intuit worth $169,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $368.60 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $377.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

