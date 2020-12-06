Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $220,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,771,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after buying an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.