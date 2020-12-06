Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,059,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,431,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Infosys worth $207,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 500.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

INFY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

