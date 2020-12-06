Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of AvalonBay Communities worth $212,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.