NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 466,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $179,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 337,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.