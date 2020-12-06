NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on NanoXplore from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit