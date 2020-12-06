NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on NanoXplore from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

