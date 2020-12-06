Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2020

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $35.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

