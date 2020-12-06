Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $35.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

