NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of NetApp worth $66,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 137,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

