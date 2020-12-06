New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $214,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after buying an additional 580,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $184.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

