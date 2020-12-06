NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get NTT DATA alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. NTT DATA has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT DATA (NTDTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.