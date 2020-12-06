Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.