ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $149,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -747.81, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

