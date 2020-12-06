Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $94.47 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

