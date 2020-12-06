Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 296 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cintas by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cintas by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas stock opened at $363.47 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

