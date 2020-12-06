Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 505.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.