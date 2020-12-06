Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.