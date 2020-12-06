Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

