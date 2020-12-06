Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $217.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

