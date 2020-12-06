Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $95.67 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

