Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

