Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,752,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

