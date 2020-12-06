Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $6,735,450.88 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Sottosanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

