Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PFIS opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

