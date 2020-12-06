Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $114.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

