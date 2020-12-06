Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

