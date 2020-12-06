Profund Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

