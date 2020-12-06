Profund Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 102,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

