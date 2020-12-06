Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

