Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,929,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,903,000 after acquiring an additional 178,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,183,000 after acquiring an additional 181,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hess by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 724,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $54.39 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.