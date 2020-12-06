Profund Advisors LLC Sells 942 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

